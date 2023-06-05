Man Arrested for Burglary in Jackson County

Topeka man behind bars
Martyne Christopher Elmer, 55(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By RobyLane Kelley
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A Topeka man is behind bars for burglary and theft charges.

On Sunday night, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office sent a release stating that Martyne Christopher Elmer, 55, of Topeka was arrested following an ongoing burglary investigation. Elmer is suspected of having stolen from the same property on 110 road in Southern Jackson County. He is arrested for burglary, theft and criminal damage. Elmer has been transported to the Jackson County Jail.

