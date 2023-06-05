Local horticulture experts set to host clinic for sick plants in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Horticulture experts from around the area are set to host a free clinic for sick plants in the Capital City.

The Shawnee Co. Extension Master Gardeners have announced they plan to host its Sick Plant Clinic between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 26 inside the Fairlawn Mall at 21st St. and Fairlawn Rd. Local experts and officials from Kansas State University will diagnose and give out treatment advice for specific lawn and garden qualms.

“This is a rare opportunity to have some of K-State’s top faculty here to personally answer your gardening questions,” said Lane Wiens, Shawnee Co. Extension Horticulture Agent.

Experts are set to include K-State officials Judy O’Mara, Raymond Cloyd Cloyd, Chad Bullock, and John Landon, as well as local tree expert and Master Gardener Gary Boutz.

Officials noted that experts will also be available to answer questions on fruit and vegetables, ornamental plants, insect or disease pets and even house plants. The event is free and open to the public.

For information about how to properly collect plant and pest samples for the clinic, click HERE.

