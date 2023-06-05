Local guardsmen set to mark the end of 11-month deployment in Topeka

FILE - Kansas Air National Guard
FILE - Kansas Air National Guard
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local members of the Kansas Air National Guard will mark the end of their 11-month deployment as they fly into Topeka.

The Kansas Air National Guard has announced that on Tuesday, June 6, guardsmen from the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery and 250th Forward Support Company will return from an overseas deployment.

The guardsmen are set to be greeted at Forbes Field by their loved ones and Kansas National Guard leadership. The event is not open to the public.

Officials noted that the guardsmen were under the command of Lt. Col. Dana Graf Jr. and will return from a deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. They departed the States in July 2022 and will now mark the end of their 11-month journey.

The National Guard indicated the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery is based out of Hiawatha with subordinate units in Holton, Kansas City, Marysville and Paola. The 250th Forward Support Company is based out of Ottawa and Clay Center.

