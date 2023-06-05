Kansas wheat harvest looks to be historically small

Kansas has been called the country’s breadbasket. Now, wheat farmers in the state will reap...
Kansas has been called the country’s breadbasket. Now, wheat farmers in the state will reap their smallest harvest in more than 60 years.
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCYRUS, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas has been called the country’s breadbasket. Now, wheat farmers in the state will reap their smallest harvest in more than 60 years.

This will go directly down the chain, from farmers to consumers at the grocery store.

Kansas flour mills will likely have to buy wheat grown in eastern Europe.

For decades, Kansas has led the nation in wheat production. The U.S. leads the world in in wheat exports, as well.

For the last two years, a drought has withered a lot of the crop.

Now, this year’s wheat harvest in Kansas is shaping up to be the smallest since 1957. That year, the Eisenhower administration intentionally suppressed wheat production.

Last year, Kansas produced 244 million bushels of hard red winter wheat.

“This year, they’re projecting the yield to be 30 bushels an acre on average,” said Hayden Guetterman, a farmer. “That kind of estimates out to 178 million bushels a week. That’s down substantially from what we normally produce. It will have an affect.”

In typical farmer fashion, they remain calm and optimistic as they go into harvest. They say they will gather what they can and hope for a better year to come.

“That’s just part of the industry; we’re faced with what Mother Nature gives us,” Guetterman said. “That’s just part of the way of life. There will always be another year.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au' Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
AMBER ALERT canceled: 4 Topeka children safe, suspect in custody
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend
Crews responded to a structure fire early Monday in East Topeka.
House fire causes estimated $42,000 in damage early Monday in East Topeka
FILE
Allegedly intoxicated woman arrested after children found in car following crash

Latest News

FILE
Topeka man sent to hospital after Porsche forced into median following collision
Utah Valley Children’s Choir, along with organ and choral workshop, to be featured at Topeka church
13 News This Morning At 6AM
A two-day Juneteenth celebration sponsored by Stardusters and the Kansas Black Expo is set to...
Two-day Juneteenth celebration to feature dance, outdoor festival in downtown Topeka
Another warm day with a storm chance