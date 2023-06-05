Kansas economy runs middle of the pack on national scale

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansas may have one of the best economies in the region, it recent report has found it runs in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the nation.

With at least one of 50 U.S. states on track to overpower Germany as the world’s fourth largest economy, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, June 5, that it released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst State Economies.

To find the nation’s top economic performers, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 28 metrics that indicate economic performance and strength. Data sets ranged from changes in GDP to startup activity to the share of jobs in high-tech industries.

Source: WalletHub

The report ranked Kansas 29th overall with a total score of 42.32. The Sunflower State ranked 25th for economic activity, 24th for economic health and 31st for innovation potential.

Colorado ranked 4th overall with a total score of 62.89. It ranked 4th for economic activity, 7th for economic health and 6th for innovation potential.

On the other side of Kansas, Missouri ranked 34th overall with a total score of 40.18. It ranked 37th for economic activity, 27th for economic health and 29th for innovation potential.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 35th overall with a total score of 40.17. It ranked 35th for economic activity, 13th for economic health and 36th for innovation potential.

The report also found that Oklahoma is home to the fifth-lowest change in GDP and the second-fewest exports. meanwhile, Colorado had the third-fewest exports. Nebraska tied for first for states with the lowest unemployment rate and the lowest change in nonfarm payrolls. Oklahoma also had the second-lowest average of education attainment for recent immigrants.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

