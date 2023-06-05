Kansas Boys State program teaches civic engagement through student-led government

180 high school students from across Kansas are learning how government operates by running their own.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - 180 high school students from across Kansas are learning how government operates by running their own during a week-long interactive political exercise program at Kansas State University.

“It’s an opportunity to practice government, city, county, and state in a safe environment, really. The boys are elected to positions throughout the week, that’s the position that they’ll hold. They’ll actually run the state of Kansas, the fictional state that we have in Kansas Boys State. They’ll serve as governor, and all the other elected offices,” said Tom Wierman, executive director of the American Legion Boys State of Kansas.

Wierman has served in a variety of roles within the Boys State program over the past 30 years.

He said his experience as a delegate was life-changing.

“I was a delegate in 1976. Kansas Boys State changed my life. I mean this is one of the things that we talk about here at Kansas Boys State as well, a week that changes your lifetime,” said Wierman. “And I believe that’s a true statement, it’s not a cliché. We’ve had actually parents come and pick up their kids and ask us ‘did I get the right kid home?’

Jack Seele attends Silver Lake High School where he is active in student government.

He said Kansas Boys States gives him a chance to keep developing his political skills while also exploring something he is passionate about.

“For now, I’ve been StuGo president for two years and that’s been a big part of my life, and I thought this would work hand-in-hand with that, so why not get the extra experience and take the opportunity at hand,” Seele said.

Wierman said there is one skill in particular he hopes every delegate can develop during the week-long event.

“Confidence. I would say if they have an opportunity to develop that confidence in themselves, they’ve got it. They really do have it, I think all young people have confidence, sometimes it just takes a moment for us to encourage that to come out and for them to have the opportunity to express that.”

