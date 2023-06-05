Information needed as investigation into weekend Manhattan burglary continues

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Information is needed as officials continue to investigate a weekend burglary that left a Manhattan man out about $900.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, officials were called to the 2700 block of Brookpointe Circle in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 28-year-old man who reported his house had been broken into and personal items were stolen. The stolen items included a Nintendo Switch, an Army bag, a nightstand, a jewelry box with seven watches, alcohol and a silver necklace.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $900.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

