German woman, Utah man take home UNBOUND Gravel gold

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A female cyclist from Germany and a male from Utah both took home the gold after they won first place in their respective heats during the World Series of Gravel.

Officials with Garmin UNBOUND Gravel announced that Keegan Swenson and Carolin Schiff were crowned the victors of the 2023 edition of the gravel bike race. The largest amount of riders in event history was welcomed to Emporia with grueling courses through the Flint Hills.

In the first 200-mile race, a muddy section could be spotted around the 11th mile and continued on which caused racers to walk, run or ride in the grass on the side of the road. Some suffered race-delaying and even race-ending mechanical issues due to the mud. Dry conditions did emerge only to be drenched by another storm before the finish line on Saturday evening, June 3.

In the elite women’s race, officials noted that Jenna Rinehart opened an early gap of about 2 minutes, however, Sofia Gomez Villafane took the lead around mile 40. The leads did not last long as Schiff began to open up her advantage near the halfway point and ultimately won by more than 15 minutes.

“I realized that I could maybe make it,” Schiff said at the winner’s press conference. “My team from Canyon was just pushing me at the aid station. They told me ‘okay you have a gap and keep on going,’ and I did.”

Officials indicated that the men’s race was also impacted by muddy roads. around mile 20, a lead group of about 10 riders - including Swenson. The group was eventually whittled down as the last seven began to play cat and mouse as they closed in on Commercial Street. Ultimately, Swenson won the last-minute sprint and won the gold.

“It’s nice to win this race,” Swenson said at the press conference. “Second was a great result last year and I was content with it but to come up that short after almost 10 hours of racing is a bummer to lose it in a sprint.”

