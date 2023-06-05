Expansion of Emporia Fire Department set in motion as trucks continue to grow

FILE
FILE(KVOE Radio)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 5, 2023
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A project to expand the footprint of the Emporia Fire Department and build a new fire station that fits modern trucks has been set in motion.

Officials with the Emporia Fire Department say on Monday, June 5, that advancements in tech have made modern fire apparatus and ambulances too large to fit the agency’s current facilities.

To prevent further expenses from apparatus customization, EFD said the need to expand the footprint of its facilities has surfaced. While Fire Station 1 has served as an adequate facility for years, it is now outdated and lacks the possibility of expansion to meet current and future needs.

EFD noted that the project scope does not include new apparatus, however, it does include the construction of a new Fire Station 1 and the repurposing of the old facility as well as the renovation of Fire Station 2.

Officials indicated that the City of Emporia will work hand in hand with Archimages, Inc., to design and build functional stations to increase efficiency and meet future needs. The project will also address firefighter safety and inclusivity.

