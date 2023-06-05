Emporia State football earns preseason Top 25 Ranking

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 9-3 season and a Live United Bowl Championship, the Hornets are being recognized coming into the next season.

Emporia State is ranked #17 and have a preseason All-American in the Lindy’s Sports Magazine Division II Preseason Preview. This is the first time ESU has made the list since 2017.

It was the seventh trip to the post season in the last ten seasons for the Hornets. They return 45 letter winners including seven starters on offense, six starters on defense and both kickers return.

ESU opens the season on Aug. 31 against Lincoln with kick-off at seven p.m.

