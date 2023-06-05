Crews respond to structure fire early Monday in East Topeka

Crews responded to a structure fire early Monday in the 2800 block of S.E. 6th Avenue in East Topeka.
Crews responded to a structure fire early Monday in the 2800 block of S.E. 6th Avenue in East Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a structure fire early Monday in East Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 2:20 a.m. in the 2800 block of S.E. 6th Avenue.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Additional details, including the extent of damage, weren’t immediately available.

