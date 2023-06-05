Crews respond to structure fire early Monday in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a structure fire early Monday in East Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 2:20 a.m. in the 2800 block of S.E. 6th Avenue.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Additional details, including the extent of damage, weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.