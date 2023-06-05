Community invited to KU Native Plant Garden tour on summer solstice

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 5, 2023
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has invited the community to tour its Native Medicinal Plant Garden for the summer semiannual tour at 6:30 p.m. on June 21 - the summer solstice.

Officials noted that the garden is situated just east of the Lawrence Municipal Airport and includes research plantings, a large native demonstration garden and the KU Community Garden. Pathways are ADA-compliant and the site is open to the public from dawn to dusk.

KU said the informal tour is set to be led by Kelly Kindscher, Kansas Biological Survey & Center for Ecological Research scientist and professor in the KU Environmental Studies Program, as well as botanist Jennifer Moody.

According to the University, the garden site was established in 2010 and serves as a gateway to the KU Field Station as the first of several sites on E. 1600 Rd. north of Highway 40 in Douglas Co. Land for the project was made available by KU Endowment.

KU indicated that the Field Station was established in 1947 and is managed by the Kansas Biological Survey & Center for Ecological Research. The core research and operations area just north of Lawrence occupies 1,650 acres with 5 miles of public trails.

For more information about the research program or directions to the site, click HERE.

