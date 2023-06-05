Cloud Co. Community College ATM theft leads to arrest of Wichita man

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An ATM theft on the Cloud Co. Community College campus led to a Wichita man’s arrest after he was suspected to have stolen from ATMs in various counties.

The Concordia Police Department says that on Friday, June 2, Officers Jason Coward and Alan Garcia aided the Kansas Bureau of Investigation as well as other agencies as they led an investigation into a series of ATM thefts - including one from Cloud County Community College.

Throughout the investigation, officials found Michael W. Friess, 38, of Wichita, to be the suspect. He was arrested on various warrants connected to the incidents. The warrants stem from various jurisdictions - including Cloud Co.

Friess was booked into the Cloud Co. Jail on:

Burglary

Criminal damage to property - more than $25,000

Theft - between $1,500 and $25,000

Friess has been scheduled for a first appearance in Cloud Co. as the warrants remain pending.

