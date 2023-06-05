BLOG: Tributes pour in as football world reacts to Norma Hunt’s passing

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) - On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that Norma Hunt, 85, mother of Chiefs chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt, has passed away.

The entire NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Norma Hunt, who was a significant presence in the NFL for the last seven decades. Norma’s place in NFL history will forever be remembered by the Chiefs’ organization and the entire league

She was described as a loyal friend, the consummate hostess and had a rare ability to make everyone feel valued and at ease. It’s said that her joy and zeal for life was infectious.

Norma Hunt attended all 57 Super Bowl games. Her last being her beloved Chiefs winning against the Philadelphia Eagles.

For a compilation of social media posts reacting to Norma Hunt’s passing, see below:

RIP Norma Hunt.



Thank you for all that you and your family have done for our city. — Guy’s Snacks (@GuysSnacks) June 5, 2023

I was their guest at 2 SB…God Bless & RIP..Chiefs matriarch Norma Hunt, widow of founder Lamar Hunt, dead at 85https://t.co/x1hfjl8Vs5 — Michael Reagan (@ReaganWorld) June 5, 2023

Sad to hear about the passing of Norma Hunt. Thoughts and prayers go out to the Hunt Family. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/If2nNH81FF — Tony Gonzalez (@TonyGonzalez88) June 5, 2023

We are saddened by the loss of Norma Hunt.



Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and loved ones. https://t.co/62An7ucQ2A — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 5, 2023

A statement from Arthur M. Blank on the passing of Norma Hunt pic.twitter.com/2iHEbzU1w3 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 5, 2023

What a touching image❤️💛



(📸@JoeKCTV5) https://t.co/BmZrKAKn7d pic.twitter.com/QMImAv4430 — Carolina Cruz (@carolinakctv5) June 5, 2023

Norma Hunt made a lasting impact on our community.



Our condolences to the Hunt Family and Chiefs organization ❤️ https://t.co/OerWkMeIH6 — KC Current (@thekccurrent) June 5, 2023

I join Chiefs Kingdom in mourning the loss of Norma Hunt, who shaped sports in the Kansas City metro and across the country. The Chiefs as we know and love them today would not be the same without her leadership. https://t.co/oVyLJRnMCT — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) June 5, 2023

We join the sports world in mourning the passing of Norma Hunt, the matriarch of professional sports in America.



She was influential and by her husband Lamar's side for the founding of Major League Soccer and the Kansas City Wiz. Her passion, generosity, and love of sports will… https://t.co/Bx4ndYCkDO — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) June 5, 2023

Norma Hunt was the only woman in history to attend every single Super Bowl.



Her impact on the @Chiefs and the league is immeasurable and her legacy will live on forever. ❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/uWlJKpraV5 — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2023

our deepest deepest condolences go out to the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and everyone who had the privilege to know Norma 💛 https://t.co/EC8waMxAn3 pic.twitter.com/EgdRRJXIJp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 5, 2023

My Thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hunt Family. Norma was a trailblazer and an incredible person. I’m thankful/blessed for the opportunity I had to spend time with her. https://t.co/8RSmWgSVbS — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) June 4, 2023

And what a wonderful lady she was. Rest In Peace Norma. https://t.co/cV9ZyLMgjI — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) June 4, 2023

Statement from the McCaskey family on the passing of Norma Hunt: pic.twitter.com/Rby8qgqlWN — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 5, 2023

Mrs. Hunt was kind, caring, and supported the people and many organizations in Kansas City. The condolences of our community and all of Chiefs Kingdom go out to the Hunt Family. https://t.co/VaTWHKmosy — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 5, 2023

Our sincere condolences go out to the Chiefs and the Hunt family. https://t.co/ETH0Z7uyvS — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 5, 2023

RIP Norma Hunt. Knew her and her husband Lamar well. Good people. Condolences to Clark and the family. Sad day. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 5, 2023

Tonight, Union Station will darken our exterior building lighting with just our east and west arches illuminated in Chiefs' red as we mourn the passing of Norma Hunt and offer condolences to the Hunt family and members of the Chiefs organization. We honor Norma's legacy of… pic.twitter.com/u6oF6iGWLB — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) June 5, 2023

The entire NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Norma Hunt. pic.twitter.com/rD8Tclbjqt — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2023

Heaven gained an angel🙏🏼💔 https://t.co/6iHqdXKdf8 — Gracie Hunt (@gracelynhunt) June 4, 2023

The Raiders Family mourns the loss of Norma Hunt. pic.twitter.com/yO5sIQG1p8 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 5, 2023

Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she help build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family. 🙏🏽💔 https://t.co/YOiDzVUK3j — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 4, 2023

Norma Hunt’s influence, class, and discerning tastes continue to stand the test of time at our park.



We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing and mourn the loss of an icon. pic.twitter.com/cA9HiFRtHo — Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) June 5, 2023

Norma Hunt, who as the wife of the late Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt attended all 57 Super Bowl games, has died, the Hunt family announced in a statement released by the team.https://t.co/wbR3WixrjT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2023

Norma lived a beautiful life of grace, love and class. She never missed an opportunity to share a smile or a conversation about her beloved Chiefs. Sending love and prayers to the entire Hunt Family and #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/cddZTgUNTj — Jillian Carroll Letrinko (@JillianC_arroll) June 5, 2023

Went out to Arrowhead and left a small bouquet of red and gold roses in front of the Founder’s plaza entrance. Wanted to do my part in speaking to the Hunt family that the Chiefs Kingdom mourns for them in the wake of Norma Hunt’s passing! ❤️🙏🏼🕊️ #ChiefsKingdom #RIPNormaHunt pic.twitter.com/GMHOABWdWp — Zachariah Partney (KC Warrior) (@KCWarrior8552) June 5, 2023

