‘Barbie’ movie may have caused global pink paint shortage

"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.
"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Barbie is synonymous with the color pink, so it’s no surprise the filmmakers for the upcoming “Barbie” movie literally painted her world pink.

The design choice may have led to a global shortage of pink paint, according to the movie’s production designer.

The director said she wanted the pink colors to be very bright and everything to be “almost too much.”

An official at a paint company confirmed the production used a lot of pink, but added there were other factors that contributed to paint scarcity back when many products were limited by global supply issues.

Moviegoers don’t have to wait too long to see the pink world that was created.

“Barbie” hits theaters July 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Topeka shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Two Missourians arrested in Osage Co. for suspicion of narcotics
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Lawrence Police asking for information on overnight homicide
Dakota J. Adams, 27, of Topeka, was arrested by the Topeka Police Department.
Topeka man arrested after multiple gunshots heard in NE Topeka

Latest News

13 News at Six
Jenae Deters talks about an upcoming motorcycle ride to help her mother, Shawna, get treatment...
Motorcycle ride to raise money for Topeka VA nurse with debilitating condition
Jenae Deters talks about an upcoming motorcycle ride to help her mother, Shawna, get treatment...
Motorcycle ride to raise money for Topeka VA nurse with debilitating condition
Volunteers make summer lunch programs possible by taking actionable steps toward ending child...
Salute: Volunteers make summer meal programs possible for kids