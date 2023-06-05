Auction underway for Hotel Topeka; City confirms it will bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The online auction is officially underway for Hotel Topeka.

The City of Topeka confirmed to 13 NEWS that it is among the bidders.

The governing body voted May 30 in a special meeting to pursue buying the hotel. City leaders say the hotel is vital to the area’s convention and conference industry, but has fallen into disrepair, and needs a reputable developer to bring it back.

The City started negotiations ahead of the auction, but an agreement was not reached. The auction through the group Ten-X opened at 11 a.m. CT Monday, June 5.

Opening bid was $2 million. The price as of Monday afternoon was $2.06 million. The auction site indicates the reserve is not met.

Bidding continues through 1 p.m. CT Wednesday, June 7. It is now known what the next step will be if bidding does not reach the reserve amount.

The property had an assessed value of more than $7 million for 2022. It fell to $3 million for 2023.

