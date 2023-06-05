Auction underway for Hotel Topeka; City confirms it will bid

The City of Topeka governing body voted seven to two on Tuesday to bid on purchasing Hotel...
The City of Topeka governing body voted seven to two on Tuesday to bid on purchasing Hotel Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The online auction is officially underway for Hotel Topeka.

The City of Topeka confirmed to 13 NEWS that it is among the bidders.

The governing body voted May 30 in a special meeting to pursue buying the hotel. City leaders say the hotel is vital to the area’s convention and conference industry, but has fallen into disrepair, and needs a reputable developer to bring it back.

The City started negotiations ahead of the auction, but an agreement was not reached. The auction through the group Ten-X opened at 11 a.m. CT Monday, June 5.

Opening bid was $2 million. The price as of Monday afternoon was $2.06 million. The auction site indicates the reserve is not met.

Bidding continues through 1 p.m. CT Wednesday, June 7. It is now known what the next step will be if bidding does not reach the reserve amount.

The property had an assessed value of more than $7 million for 2022. It fell to $3 million for 2023.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Topeka shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Two Missourians arrested in Osage Co. for suspicion of narcotics
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
Multiple BUI, DUI arrests made by Kansas Game Wardens over holiday weekend
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Lawrence Police asking for information on overnight homicide
Dakota J. Adams, 27, of Topeka, was arrested by the Topeka Police Department.
Topeka man arrested after multiple gunshots heard in NE Topeka

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
LIVE: Kansas City Chiefs visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win
FILE
Local horticulture experts set to host clinic for sick plants in Topeka
Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au' Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
AMBER ALERT cancelled: 4 Topeka children safe, suspect in custody
FILE
May tax collections in Kansas fall nearly 6% from previous year