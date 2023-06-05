AMBER ALERT: 4 Topeka children taken by mother believed to be in danger

Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au' Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
Aunila Riley, Tyrell Riley, Au' Vae Riley and Da'Avien Riley Jr. were reportedly abducted.
By Sarah Motter and Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children from Topeka have been taken by their mother and officials believe they are in danger.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, for Au’Vae Riley, 12; Da’avian Riley Jr., 10; Ty’rell Riley, 7; and Aunila Riley,5.

The Topeka Police Department says the children’s mother Dontresha Shabree Thomas took them just after 10:30 a.m. Monday from 2105 SE Swygart Ave. TPD says she made comments to the father that lead them to believe the children are in imminent danger.

The KBI says Thomas was driving a silver 2009 GMC Acadia with Kansas temporary license plate C953627. Authorities say the SUV has a low-hanging exhaust pipe, cracked windshield, and a dent in the rear hatch below the handle.

Au’Vae is a 12-year-old girl who stands at 4-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 90 lbs. Da’Avien is described as a 10-year-old boy who stands at 4-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 70 lbs. Ty’rell is a 7-year-old boy, 4-feet-4-inches tall and weighing about 70 lbs. Aunila is a 5-year-old girl who stands at 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 lbs. All children have black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas, 30, is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 110 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

Dontresha Thomas, 30, is believed to be driving a 2009 silver GMC Acadia with KS temp tag...
Dontresha Thomas, 30, is believed to be driving a 2009 silver GMC Acadia with KS temp tag C953627.

If anyone sees Thomas, the four children, or the vehicle - or has any other information - they should immediately call 911 or the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200.

