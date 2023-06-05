Allegedly intoxicated woman arrested after children found in car following crash

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was found to allegedly be driving while intoxicated with children in her vehicle following a collision with a parked car.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, officials were called to the 1300 block of Wreath Ave. with reports of a collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found Elizabeth Bennett, 26, of Manhattan, had allegedly hit a parked car. She was found to have children inside her car during the incident and had allegedly been intoxicated.

RCPD noted that Bennett was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on driving under the influence, endangering a child and two counts of aggravated endangering a child. She no longer remains behind bars as her $10,000 bond has been posted.

