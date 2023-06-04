Two Missourians arrested in Osage Co. for suspicion of narcotics

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Missouri residents were arrested in Osage County for drug charges after a traffic stop.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was executed by an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy Saturday, June 3 at 2:15 a.m. on K-68 Highway at mile-marker 12. During the stop, the deputy located narcotics.

The driver of the vehicle, William R. Rey, 61, of Belton, Mo., was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Kayla D. Gulley, 56, of Stover, Mo., was also arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

