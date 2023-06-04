Sunday forecast: Isolated PM Showers/Storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The bad news is the risk for showers/storms does continue for the next couple days especially during the afternoon/early evening hours but the good news is it won’t be as widely scattered or as was the case in some areas the last couple days widespread rain. This will be more of a hit and miss shower/storm pattern leaving most areas dry.

Taking Action:

Comparably speaking tomorrow may have more widely scattered rain and storms vs today but remain aware each afternoon. Storms could start developing between 2-4pm today but check back tomorrow for a more specific time on when storms would develop.

With lightning the primary concern with the storms the next couple days, if you are outside and hear thunder or see lightning seek shelter and go inside. Don’t wait until it starts raining because it might not rain at all. With lightning able to travel 10 miles from the center of a storm you would still be in danger.



There has been a subtle change to the weather pattern in that the storm coverage these next couple days won’t be as widely scattered as much like the last several days meaning more areas will remain dry and even if you get anything it won’t last long. With an upper level high up in the northern plains, the showers/storms are going to be moving from east to west due to the clockwise rotation of the high.

Normal High: 82/Normal Low: 62

Today: Mostly Sunny. Isolated showers/storms mainly after 3pm. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. An isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Showers/storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Will continue to monitor a low chance for pop up showers/storms again Tuesday afternoon but as the weather pattern continues to change, there will be a slightly better chance for rain Wednesday night as some cooler air starts to move in to end the week. This may also come with lower humidity too so if conditions line up right, lows may be more in the 50s Friday and Saturday mornings.

There will be a storm system next weekend leading to rain at times especially Saturday night. Models do differ on rain coverage and timing so we’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

