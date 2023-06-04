KVA hosts 2023 All Star Game at Lee Arena

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Volleyball Association hosted its 2023 All Star Game at Lee Arena on Saturday.

Among the All Stars were Marysville’s Bella Hedke, Nemaha Central’s Addyson Holthaus, Clay Center’s Megan Wright, and Washburn Rural’s Brooklyn DeLeye. They were all honored on the court before the start of the game, and presented with plaques and medals.

DeLeye, the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year is gearing up to start her collegiate volleyball career at the University of Kentucky. On Saturday, she was named the winner of the Joan Lundstrom Wells Award of Excellence.

The Washburn Rural Junior Blues were also named the 6A Volleyball Program of the Year.

DeLeye told 13 Sports how it felt to be invited to the All Star game, and how she’s feeling ahead of her big move.

”I’ve been coming to these since I was little, so actually like getting invited and being here is just so surreal. I mean all these girls are amazing it’s just so cool like just seeing everyone from Kansas come together to play this sport,” she said. “Very excited, a little nervous, but just ready for the next chapter of my life.”

