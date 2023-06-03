Wamego boys golf reflects on winning 4A State Title

By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego boys golf captured its first-ever 4A State Title last week, and it meant a lot to the program.

“It’s amazing. It’s kind of a big deal. We don’t really realize it now, but it’s definitely big and nobody can take it away from us,” said junior Cash Foltz.

The team shot a two-day total of 639 at Quail Ridge. They were especially motivated to win it all this year after being inspired by the girls’ program winning State back-to-back in the fall.

”After last year I think we fell short and none of us were very happy with how we finished. We all had a rough day. But I think this year was very big for us cause the girls won two years in a row. And I think we wanted to follow up with how they won,” said junior Talon White.

They were led by two juniors who notched top-ten finishes, Talon White and Cash Foltz. White placed 7th, and Foltz, who happens to be the Regional Champion, placed 8th.

“It felt really good. After my first round I wasn’t too happy with it, but I came through strong on the second day, and had a bunch of teammates that stepped up on the first day it was great,” said Foltz.

As the Red Raiders only lose one senior to graduation, they’re even more excited for what they can do next year.

“We know what we can do, and we know our expectations now. We all know individually what we’re capable of,” Foltz said.

