UPDATE: Russell Fire Chief in ‘good condition’ after structure fire, explosion

Russell Fire Chief Dylan Riedel is now in 'good condition' in the hospital following structure...
Russell Fire Chief Dylan Riedel is now in 'good condition' in the hospital following structure fire, explosion(CIty of Russell, KS)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday update: Ascension Via Christi Hospital confirmed Russell Fire Chief Dylan Riedel is now in good condition at the hospital after sustaining injuries in a structure fire explosion.

The hospital said he was listed in “fair condition” Saturday but upgraded on Sunday.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The City of Russell, KS posted to it’s Facebook Saturday stating the Russell Fire Department’s Chief had been injured in a structure fire Friday.

It said just after 9:00 p.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 1700 block of N. Main St. After fire crews got on-scene, the city said a police officer reported an explosion and a firefighter injured.

Russell County EMS transported Fire Chief Dylan Riedel to the hospital. He was then taken by EagleMed to the burn unit at a Wichita hospital.

The fire department contained the fire. The Kansas State Fire Marshall was contacted to assist in the investigation. The origin of the fire is still under investigation.

The city said on it’s Facebook, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Dylan, his family and emergency service personnel.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

