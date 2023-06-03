Unbound Gravel goes to downtown Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Unbound Gravel, an ultra-endurance bike race hailed globally as the ‘World Series of Gravel’, brought more than 4,800 riders to historic downtown Emporia on Saturday.

Riders from ages 10-90 from all 50 states and 43 countries made up the largest field size ever in the race.

Distance options included 25, 50, 100, 200, and 350 miles in a single loop format.

The race predominantly took place on gravel and dirt roads. Riders had to be prepared for any and all possible conditions.

It brought out some of the best elite off-road cyclists, and had more than 300 vendor booths downtown.

