Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic stop this week.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a man has been arrested after they found him traveling with pounds of fentanyl and cocaine in his car.

KPHO reports that Arizona troopers stopped a car being driven by 27-year-old Fernando Alfonso-Fernandez on Friday about 45 minutes north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

During the traffic stop, a drug enforcement trooper reported seeing something suspicious, and the car was searched.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the trooper ended up finding more than 1 million fentanyl pills that weighed nearly 230 pounds in the vehicle.

Authorities said they also found nearly 10 pounds of cocaine hidden in the car.

The drugs found had an estimated street value of $3.1 million in the Phoenix area, according to the department.

Alfonso-Fernande was booked into the Pima County Jail on charges that included possession, transportation, and sale of narcotic drugs.

