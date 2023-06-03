Topeka Rescue Mission’s executive director emeritus receives prestigious award

Topeka Rescue Mission's Barry Feaker receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kansas Homeless Coalition.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Rescue Mission’s CEO of Compassion Strategies and Executive Director Emeritus Barry Feaker receives the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Topeka Rescue Mission (TRM) announced the award was presented to Feaker from the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition. Feaker was nominated by several individuals who have seen him in action and know he is serving of his award.

Feaker has served for 36 years as the Executive Director of Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries. During this time, TRM provided nearly 60,000 homeless men, women and children with shelter, millions of meals, and an array of programs to provide help and hope to those trapped in the cycle of poverty. Feaker is dedicated to advocating for the needs of the homeless, impoverished and vulnerable populations while working to better the overall Topeka and Shawnee County community, state of Kansas and beyond.

Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition’s Executive Director Christy McMurphy shared a comment about Feaker’s accomplishment.

“Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition (KSHC) has a tradition of recognizing individuals who have made a significant impact on reducing homelessness in Kansas, whether it be for their caring approach to serving each individual who is unhoused, or by making significant positive changes to the system itself.  Barry Feaker has done both. For over 35 years, with humility, compassion and wisdom, Barry helped shape Topeka’s response to homelessness, while helping countless families and individuals through their personal struggles with homelessness. KSHC is proud to recognize Barry for his work by presenting him with our Lifetime Achievement Award,” said McMurphy.

Feaker shared a comment about the work of the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition and accepting the award.

“For many years I have admired the dedicated work of the members of the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalitions as they tirelessly advocate for and look towards solutions to help bring hope to our Kansas neighbors experiencing homelessness,” said Feaker. “I am greatly honored and deeply humbled to have received the Coalition’s Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Executive Director of the Topeka Rescue Mission La Manda Broyles shared a comment about Feaker’s dedication to the Topeka Rescue Mission.

“Barry has devoted almost four decades to serving those who are unseen, forgotten and hurting! His compassion, reputation, homelessness advocacy, and heart is none like anyone else’s. Barry’s spirit fills any room he is in and people are drawn to him because of all the good he stands for,” Broyles said. “I couldn’t think of a more deserving individual to serve as the face of this prestigious award.”

Topeka Rescue Mission’s Deputy Director of Supportive Services Miriam Krehbiel shared a comment about Feaker’s commitment to Topeka Rescue Mission.

“Barry has committed his life to making life for those who are struggling with homelessness and all that entails better. He has worked tirelessly to give those experiencing homelessness a face to everyone in our community. He has brought TRM ministries from a small organization basically providing a cot and meal to the organization focused on not only providing for basic needs but also establishing ways for those in need to develop plans for the future and ways to achieve more stable futures. Barry’s life has been example for the entire Topeka community and beyond on how to love the one in front of us while working to change systems that are barriers to the success,” said Krehbiel. “I can think of no one more deserving of this award.”

Director of MAP Jenny Falk shared a comment about Feaker’s award.

“I can definitely say there is no one else I know that is more like Jesus in skin than Barry Feaker,” said Falk. “He is selfless, gracious, wise and humble and I believe a person who is worthy of this award... and so much more.”

