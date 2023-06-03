Topeka man arrested after multiple gunshots heard in NE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after multiple gunshots were heard in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department (TPD) said officers responded at 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 in reference to multiple gunshots heard in the area of the 400 block of NE Twiss.

Topeka Police Department said while investigating, officers made contact with several individuals who were present during the incident. No one was injured. As a result of the incident, Dakota J. Adams, 27, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Aggravated assault

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Possession of a firearm while intoxicated

Bond is set at $25,000.

Topeka Police Department noted anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.