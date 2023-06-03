T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter held an open house for the community

By Joseph Robben
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter held an open house for the community today in Manhattan.

The shelter held 3 tours throughout the day at 1, 2:30, and 4. There were food trucks along with K-State’s mobile veterinary truck giving tours and the services they provide. Interim director of the shelter, Brandon Sokol, said the open house is to give the community a behind-the-scenes look at the shelter about the things going on there.

”You know people have been pretty excited about it. Our first tour today that’s going on now has 26 participants so I think people are kind of excited to come and see what’s going on and get a behind-the-scenes look, meet some animals, and hopefully take some home,” said Sokol.

T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter is located at 605 Levee Dr. in Manhattan.

