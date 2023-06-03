Stormont Vail hands out free gun locks, safety information to avert gun violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Hospital is working to protect the public from gun violence.

Friday, June 2, is known as National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and Stormont Vail decided to set up displays in their main lobby to offer gun safety information and free gun locks for its employees and visitors.

Annie Buckland, the violence and injury Coordinator for Stormont Vail’s Trauma Services, says it is one way to keep guns out of the hands of an unauthorized user.

“We like to think about the unauthorized user, so those can be children obviously that are curious and come across a gun, but also people who maybe are out looking in cars for things to steal,” said Buckland. “We don’t want them to come across a gun, so focusing on securing that weapon so it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.”

According to Buckland, the hospital offered the gun locks for free with help from the Stormont Vail Foundation.

“Our foundation supported that,” said Buckland. “They gave us some money to buy gun locks so we can offer it free to the public and to our staff or anybody who needs them.”

Buckland noticed that more than 50 gun locks were given away on Friday. If you missed the event and would like a gun lock, Buckland suggests contacting Stormont Vail trauma services to obtain a gun lock. Topeka Police and several other law enforcement agencies also offer them to gun owners.

Buckland said she was proud of the foundation for offering support and of everyone for securing their weapons.

“I am proud of the organization for supporting that cause, and I am proud of our staff for stopping by and having a conversation and their willingness to do the right thing by securing their weapons,” said Buckland.

