Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Topeka shooting
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident Saturday, June 3 at around 2:30 a.m. at the 6800 block of SW 17th Street, near Urish Road, for an unknown incident.
When deputies arrived, they found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Per a tip from a 13 NEWS viewer, around five patrol vehicles were on-site at around 6:00 a.m. with a wooded area taped off.
The cause of the gunshot wound is unknown.
The incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.