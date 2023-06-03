Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident Saturday, June 3 at around 2:30 a.m. at the 6800 block of SW 17th Street, near Urish Road, for an unknown incident.

When deputies arrived, they found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Per a tip from a 13 NEWS viewer, around five patrol vehicles were on-site at around 6:00 a.m. with a wooded area taped off.

The cause of the gunshot wound is unknown.

The incident is still under investigation.

