Season subscription packages return for K-State’s McCain Performance Series

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Season ticket subscription packages return for Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series.

Kansas State University said the 2023-2024 McCain Performance Series at K-State returns this fall with a full lineup of legendary musicians, Broadway musicals, entertainers and more.

K-State indicated the series will highlight Broadway smash hits “Come From Away,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Pretty Woman: The Musical”; legendary blues/rock artists Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd; country music band Diamond Rio; legendary rockers 38 Special and The Spinners; jazz giant and Pulitzer Prize-winning Wynton Marsalis with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra; and shows for the whole family, including “Madagascar The Musical” and “A Christmas Carol.

According to K-State, the season also offers performances from music greats, such as Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken performing their 20th-anniversary tour, Straight No Chaser with their “Sleighin’ It” performance, Jim Brickman’s “A Joyful Christmas,” jazz legend Diane Schuur, the hilarious and virtuosic Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, and stars from the original Broadway cast of “Jersey Boys,” The Midtown Men.

K-State noted attractions “Champions Of Magic” and the “Peking Acrobats” will amaze and delight, and the series will also see the return of “The Capitol Fools,” formerly named “The Capitol Steps,” to put you in the mood for election season. The series will also feature for the first time the Grammy-winning Kansas City Chorale singing a holiday-themed program, “Wintersong,” at Saint Isidore’s Catholic Student Center, 711 Denison Ave.

Staff at K-State said Step Afrika! will showcase their percussive dance styles, while MOMIX will offer audiences a mind-bending adventure using illusion, dance, acrobatics, magic and whimsy in a new creation, “Alice,” inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic, “Alice in Wonderland.” The story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, “On Your Feet,” and a full 50th-anniversary production of “A Prairie Home Companion” round out the 25 shows in the star-studded series.

K-State indicated Season tickets go on sale Monday, June 5, with discounts from 10-20% for those who subscribe to seven or more events. To ensure priority seating, join the Friends of McCain and mail your donation and completed season ticket order by Friday, June 30. Friends of McCain members receive exclusive thank-you gifts, including invitations to meet the artists, free parking and access to the Director’s Lounge before shows and at intermission. Benefits vary by donation level.

Single tickets will be available online beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, July 24, and in person or by phone at noon Wednesday, July 26.

K-State noted direct any questions regarding season tickets to mccain@k-state.edu. A season brochure has been mailed to anyone who was a Friend of McCain in the 2022-2023 season. Download a season brochure at mccain.k-state.edu or call the box office at 785-532-6428 to request a mailed brochure.

According to K-State, all events will occur in McCain Auditorium except for the Kansas City Chorale, which will be at St. Isidore’s. The following shows are part of the 2023-2024 McCain Performance Series:

Diamond Rio, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

Capitol Fools, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.

“Madagascar The Musical,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

38 Special, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

Ruben and Clay: “Twenty” – The Tour, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

Straight No Chaser: “Sleighin’ It” Tour, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Champions Of Magic, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.

“On Your Feet,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Jim Brickman’s “A Joyful Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Kansas City Chorale: “Wintersong”, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m. at St. Isadore’s Catholic Student Center.

“A Prairie Home Companion” 50th Anniversary, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

“Come From Away,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

Peking Acrobats, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Diane Schuur at 70, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

MOMIX: Alice, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Step Afrika!, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The Midtown Men, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The Spinners, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.