Saturday forecast: More storms this afternoon

Stay weather aware especially out toward central KS
By Doug Meyers
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The continued chances for showers/storms will continue for a couple more days with higher chances for rain each afternoon. The risk for severe weather is low with lightning and locally heavy rain the primary concerns.

Taking Action:

  1. While the risk for morning rain is possible in some areas, the main timeframe for showers/storms will continue to be 2pm-9pm. Saturday’s rain coverage will be similar to the past couple days with Sunday and Monday chances more hit and miss meaning most areas will remain dry.
  2. With lightning the primary concern, if you are outside and hear thunder or see lightning seek shelter and go inside. Don’t wait until it starts raining because it might not rain at all. With lightning able to travel 10 miles from the center of a storm you would still be in danger.

The weather pattern is gradually starting to change in these next couple days so by mid-week the chances for rain will be lower and won’t be your typical afternoon showers/storms due to daytime heating weather pattern.

Normal High: 83/Normal Low: 62
Normal High: 83/Normal Low: 62(WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance for showers/storms especially this afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Any showers/storms will weaken by 9pm leading to mostly clear skies and dry conditions. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds E/N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Isolated showers/storms in the afternoon, most spots dry. Highs in the mid 80s-low 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

The low chance for showers/storms continues Monday afternoon as well as highs remaining in the 80s for much of the week. The better chance of rain increases next weekend compared to the rain chances for the work week.

