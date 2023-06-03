Rossville softball hopes to build on first state championship in 23 years

Rossville Head Coach John Nitsch holding the state trophy with players Emma Mitchell and Kinsey...
Rossville Head Coach John Nitsch holding the state trophy with players Emma Mitchell and Kinsey Perine(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Bulldawgs began postseason play red hot and they rode that momentum to their first state title in over two decades.

Rossville beat their War on 24 rival Silver Lake in the Regional Championship after the Eagles were ranked No. 1 all year.

The Bulldawgs cruised to a 19-7 win over Columbus in the Quarterfinals. Southeast of Saline was next in the Semifinals and RHS won that, 6-4 and untimaley that state trophy over Santa Fe Trail, 2-0.

”I think it’s going to make our program that much stronger because to me when you get that pressure and bullseye on you, it makes you work that much harder to stay on top and that’s what I tell our girls every time, we want to get there and stay there,” Head Coach Jon Nitsch said.

“We have eight juniors coming back, eight of our returning starters so moving forward I feel like we’ll definitely have our team coming back and have that momentum going into the year knowing how hard we need to work and just repeating it.” Junior Emma Mitchell said.

For junior Kinsey Perine, she’s proud of where the program has come and she hopes this will inspire the younger generation as well.

“I feel like the more people that see us succeed, they’ll come to our games and bring their kids to camps and little kids will look up to us and be like I want to be like them and then it’ll just continue to grow from there,” Perine said.

Rossville finishes the season at 20-4.

