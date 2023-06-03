Riley County Health Department holds 2nd annual Community Baby Shower

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Expecting and new parents of Riley County were invited out to a community baby shower today in Manhattan.

The Riley County Health Department hosted its 2nd annual Community Baby Shower. Members were informed of safe sleep practices and received a safe sleep bundle after going through the training that was provided. Community partners were present with parenting resources and educational materials.

“We have our community partners behind us that come out and also provide education on our partner agencies so we have the women’s health group, people from Pawnee, the health department clinic, and other community partners that have come to provide education,” said Breva Spencer, maternal and child health supervisor for Riley County Health Department.

The Maternal and Child Health program also offers classes to help parenting before and after birth.

“The maternal and child health program here at the health department provides prenatal and postpartum education and support to any of the families in the community as well as surrounding areas. We have becoming a mom classes that are parenting classes before birth and then we also have becoming a family classes that are kind of geared towards after birth and with that we have nurses and social workers to kind of help navigate this important period of life for our families,” said Spencer.

The event was made possible through a grant from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. Riley County Health Director, Julie Gibbs, said this event was a great way to connect to get resources the community needs.

“It means a lot to us and the community just to be able to get out and get the resources that they need and be able to connect with others great community event again just to get out and really connect with each other and it’s great for our staff too to be able to connect with their clients in a different way,” said Gibbs.

The Health Department said they had over 125 families come through and gave out 75 sleep bundles.

