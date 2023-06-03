Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.(Appalachian Mountain Brewery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (Gray News) - The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery are buying their business back from Anheuser-Busch.

Nathan Kelischek and Chris Zieber founded Appalachian Mountain Brewery in 2011 before entering a partnership with the Craft Brew Alliance and eventually being acquired by the world’s largest brewing company.

In 2021, beers from the Appalachian Mountain Brewery officially became part of Anheuser-Busch’s craft beer portfolio.

Kelischek and Zieber, who are also cousins, said they stayed involved with the operation through the years under the different ownership groups, but they have now reached an agreement to purchase Appalachian Mountain Brewery back from their partners at Anheuser-Busch.

“We’re grateful to have spent the last two years as active founders within A-B’s craft portfolio,” the business partners shared.

Kelischek and Zieber added, “We will be shifting our focus immediately on growing our local team, opening our new taproom in Mills River, North Carolina.”

The North Carolina business partners said they have opened a new tap room in Asheville and will continue to own and operate their original location in Boone, North Carolina.

More information on the Appalachian Mountain Brewery is available online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka was charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that killed an...
Woman sentenced to over 7 years for fatal 2021 crash
Crews responded to a house fire early Friday at a home at 314 S.E. California Ave. in East...
Crews respond to house fire early Friday in East Topeka
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
USPS issues statement regarding Downtown Topeka post office
Kassy Short and Christy Hogan share details on the 49th annual Germanfest taking place June 3...
Germanfest returns to Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
KCC approved a settlement agreement outlining how Liberty-Empire will recover $10.8 million in...
KCC approves settlement agreement to recover $10.8 million in winter storm costs

Latest News

Mississippi resident, Julia Mae Hunter-Rice, celebrated turning 107 years old this week.
Woman celebrating 107th birthday says smiling is her secret to a long life
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default
Riley County Police Department officers arrested Edwin Gonzalez, 28, of Manhattan, on June 1...
Manhattan man arrested for kidnapping in Riley County
City of Manhattan will begin repairing and renewing water lines on Wreath Ave. with no through...
City of Manhattan repairs water lines on Wreath Ave.
K-State students Haley Schwartz (left) will travel to Spain and Rachel Sebesta (right) will...
Two K-State scholars to travel to Spain, South Africa to fulfill education abroad