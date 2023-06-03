Manhattan man arrested for kidnapping in Riley County

Riley County Police Department officers arrested Edwin Gonzalez, 28, of Manhattan, on June 1...
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars for aggravated kidnapping in Riley County.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said on their Daily News Report officers arrested Edwin Gonzalez, 28, of Manhattan, around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 on his Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and kidnapping.

RCPD indicated the warrant stems from a Feb. 18, 2023, case where it was reported Gonzalez and Cecelia Chavez, 29, also of Manhattan, held 31- and 36-year-old men known to them inside a Manhattan apartment while armed with a shotgun in the 700 block of Allison Ave. It was also reported they hit the men several times.

Gonzalez remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $50,000.

Chavez was arrested in connection to this case on Feb. 19.

