KU invites public to annual summer tour of medicinal garden

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas invites the public to the annual summer tour of the KU Native Medicinal Plant Garden at 6:30 p.m. on the summer solstice, June 21.

KU said the garden is situated east of the Lawrence Municipal Airport. The garden includes research plantings, a large native plant demonstration garden, and the KU Community Garden. Garden pathways are ADA-compliant, and the site is open to the public from dawn to dusk. The informal tour will be led by Kelly Kindscher, Kansas Biological Survey & Center for Ecological Research scientist and professor in the KU Environmental Studies Program and botanist Jennifer Moody.

According to KU, the garden site was established in 2010. It serves as a gateway to the KU Field Station as it is the first of several Field Station sites on East 1600 Rd. in Douglas County, north of Highway 40. Land for the garden was made available by the KU endowment.

Staff at KU noted the KU Field Station was established in 1947. It is managed by the Kansas Biological Survey and Center for Ecological Research, a KU-designated research center. The core research and operations area of the Field Station, just north of Lawrence, consists of 1,650 acres with five miles of public trails. It is a resource for KU students, faculty, and staff in the sciences, arts, humanities, and professional programs, as well as for visiting researchers and community members.

