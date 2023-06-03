Kansas Water Office to host Regional Advisory Committee Meeting

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Water Office will host its Regional Advisory Committee Meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region.

Kansas Water Office said the meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13 on the first floor of the downtown Evergy Building located at 818 S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka, Kan. The meeting will discuss current water issues affecting the region and state.

Kansas Water Office indicated the Regional Advisory Committee will discuss goals, an update on the statewide water education efforts and a potential message to send to the KWA.

Kansas Water Office noted the agenda and meeting materials can be found when available at kwo.ks.gov or people may request copies by calling (785) 296-3185 or toll-free at (888) KAN-WATER (526-9283).

If accommodations are needed for a person with disabilities, notify the Kansas Water Office at 900 SW Jackson Street, Suite 404, Topeka, KS 66611-1249 or call (785) 296-3185 at least five working days prior to the meeting.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

