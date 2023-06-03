Kansas coalition awards $3,000 in grants to support breastfeeding

Three local breastfeeding coalitions in Ford, Johnson and Neosho counties received funding...
Three local breastfeeding coalitions in Ford, Johnson and Neosho counties received funding totaling $3,000 from Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition to support breastfeeding in Kansas.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition awards $3,000 in grants to support breastfeeding in Kansas.

Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition (KBC) announced three local breastfeeding coalitions received funding from the KBC Mini-Grant Initiative.

The following local breastfeeding coalition projects received funding from the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition:

Chair of the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition’s Board of Directors Susan Lukwago shared a comment about breastfeeding coalitions.

“Nearly 90% of families in Kansas choose to breastfeed,” said Lukwago. “Breastfeeding is important to the health and well-being of both the mother and the child. We are excited to work with  these local coalitions to build communities where families can be supported in their decision to breastfeed.”

All grantees will work in coordination with healthcare systems, healthcare providers, public health professionals and community efforts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka was charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that killed an...
Woman sentenced to over 7 years for fatal 2021 crash
Crews responded to a house fire early Friday at a home at 314 S.E. California Ave. in East...
Crews respond to house fire early Friday in East Topeka
Kassy Short and Christy Hogan share details on the 49th annual Germanfest taking place June 3...
Germanfest returns to Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
USPS issues statement regarding Downtown Topeka post office
A 45-year-old Hutchinson man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday on a highway in...
Man struck and killed early Thursday on southeast Kansas highway

Latest News

Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP) is becoming a member of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce...
Greater Topeka Partnership joins U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Topeka Rescue Mission's Barry Feaker receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kansas...
Topeka Rescue Mission’s executive director emeritus receives prestigious award
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Lawrence Police asking for information on overnight homicide
Crime Scene
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Topeka shooting