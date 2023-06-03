Kansas coalition awards $3,000 in grants to support breastfeeding

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition awards $3,000 in grants to support breastfeeding in Kansas.

Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition (KBC) announced three local breastfeeding coalitions received funding from the KBC Mini-Grant Initiative.

The following local breastfeeding coalition projects received funding from the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition:

Chair of the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition’s Board of Directors Susan Lukwago shared a comment about breastfeeding coalitions.

“Nearly 90% of families in Kansas choose to breastfeed,” said Lukwago. “Breastfeeding is important to the health and well-being of both the mother and the child. We are excited to work with these local coalitions to build communities where families can be supported in their decision to breastfeed.”

All grantees will work in coordination with healthcare systems, healthcare providers, public health professionals and community efforts.

