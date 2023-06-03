Jayhawk signee requests release from program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball signee Chris Johnson has allegedly requested a release from his NLI with the program, according to 247 Sports.

The 6′4″ combo guard committed to the Jayhawks back in August, and also considered offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, UConn, UCLA, and Arkansas.

Should the release be granted, KU would be down a top prospect in its incoming freshman class that’s ranked top-ten in the nation. Johnson would then become the highest ranked unsigned senior in the country.

His decision to back out comes after the addition of transfers Nick Timberlake, and former McDonald’s All-American sophomore guard Arterio Morris.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.