Downtown Manhattan Inc. hosts Juneteenth Art Walk.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan, Inc. is hosting the Juneteenth Art Walk from June 1 to June 14.

Downtown Manhattan, Inc. said downtown businesses are the host locations for the second annual Juneteenth Art Walk. The community is welcome to stroll the district and view the art created by 23 local artists. Patrons will have the opportunity to bid on artwork during the live auction on Thursday, June 15 at Douglass Activity Center located at 925 Yuma St. in Manhattan, Kan.

According to Downtown Manhattan, Inc., proceeds from the art auction will benefit future Juneteenth celebrations and artists will receive 50% of the proceeds of the sold canvas painting.

This year, the theme for the Juneteenth Downtown Art Walk is “And Still We Rise... Strong. Loud. And Proud!”

The art walk along with artist statements can be found on the Manhattan, Kan., Juneteenth website at downtownMHK.com.

Downtown Manhattan, Inc., offers a special thanks to the Manhattan Juneteenth Committee, downtown businesses and the contributing local artists.

