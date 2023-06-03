Downtown Manhattan Inc. hosts Juneteenth Art Walk

Downtown Manhattan Inc. hosts Juneteenth Art Walk.
Downtown Manhattan Inc. hosts Juneteenth Art Walk.(Downtown Manhattan, Inc.)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan, Inc. is hosting the Juneteenth Art Walk from June 1 to June 14.

Downtown Manhattan, Inc. said downtown businesses are the host locations for the second annual Juneteenth Art Walk. The community is welcome to stroll the district and view the art created by 23 local artists. Patrons will have the opportunity to bid on artwork during the live auction on Thursday, June 15 at Douglass Activity Center located at 925 Yuma St. in Manhattan, Kan.

According to Downtown Manhattan, Inc., proceeds from the art auction will benefit future Juneteenth celebrations and artists will receive 50% of the proceeds of the sold canvas painting.

This year, the theme for the Juneteenth Downtown Art Walk is “And Still We Rise... Strong. Loud. And Proud!”

The art walk along with artist statements can be found on the Manhattan, Kan., Juneteenth website at downtownMHK.com.

Downtown Manhattan, Inc., offers a special thanks to the Manhattan Juneteenth Committee, downtown businesses and the contributing local artists.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka was charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that killed an...
Woman sentenced to over 7 years for fatal 2021 crash
Crews responded to a house fire early Friday at a home at 314 S.E. California Ave. in East...
Crews respond to house fire early Friday in East Topeka
Kassy Short and Christy Hogan share details on the 49th annual Germanfest taking place June 3...
Germanfest returns to Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
USPS issues statement regarding Downtown Topeka post office
A 45-year-old Hutchinson man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday on a highway in...
Man struck and killed early Thursday on southeast Kansas highway

Latest News

Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP) is becoming a member of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce...
Greater Topeka Partnership joins U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Three local breastfeeding coalitions in Ford, Johnson and Neosho counties received funding...
Kansas coalition awards $3,000 in grants to support breastfeeding
Topeka Rescue Mission's Barry Feaker receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kansas...
Topeka Rescue Mission’s executive director emeritus receives prestigious award
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Lawrence Police asking for information on overnight homicide