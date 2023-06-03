City of Manhattan repairs water lines on Wreath Ave.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan will begin repairing and renewing water lines on Wreath Ave. in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan said they will begin repairs on Monday, June 5 for one week on Wreath Ave. from Anderson Ave. to Claflin Ave. To expedite the work, Wreath Ave. will be closed to through traffic and will be accessible only to local traffic from side street access routes.

There will be no through traffic on Wreath Ave. during this week.

City of Manhattan indicated the detour for Wreath Ave. through traffic will be east on Anderson Ave., north on Seth Child Rd., and west on Claflin Ave. back to Wreath.

For traffic impacts, drivers should expect light to moderate traffic and some delays on Wreath Ave. between Anderson Ave. and Claflin Ave.

The timeline is estimated to take one week to complete the project, depending on the weather.

