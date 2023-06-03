Artists show off their talents at the annual Mulvane Art Fair

Mulvane Art Fair
Mulvane Art Fair(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Artists, patrons and members of the community gathered on the campus of Washburn University for day one of the 2023 Mulvane Art Fair Saturday, June 3.

The event featured artists from around the country, reaching as far as Arizona, Florida and Ohio, as well as live music, a beer garden, food trucks and children’s art activities.

“It gives a lot of attention to the [Mulvane Art Museum], but it also gives a lot of attention to the artist,” Ana Donley, Services Coordinator of the Mulvane Art Museum, said. “It’s one of the events that I look forward to. I think it’s really fun to see what everyone spends their life making and it’s always super popular, so I think it’s a really fun event.”

Donley added that the museum expects over 4,000 audience members throughout the two-day event.

The fair continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find tickets to the event HERE. Admission is $8 per person with kids 12 and under free.

