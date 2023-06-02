World War II veteran gets 100th birthday wish of a hamburger and milkshake

A World War II veteran from Nebraska requested a hamburger and strawberry milkshake to celebrate his 100th birthday. (Source: KOLN)
By John Grinvalds and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A World War II veteran had a simple request for celebrating a milestone birthday this year.

Alfred Zieg said he wished for a hamburger and a strawberry milkshake from Runza restaurants to celebrate his 100th birthday.

And his friends at Trinity Lutheran Church were able to make that wish come true with the help of workers at a Lincoln-area Runza restaurant.

This week, the restaurant shared a video of Zieg being greeted with balloons, cake, a card, and receiving his hamburger and strawberry milkshake.

“We are honored to have served him his 100th birthday meal,” the restaurant shared online. “What a guy.”

The Runza team said they also gave Zieg a $100 gift card in honor of this birthday.

Minister Greg Rathke said the 100-year-old remains very sharp and remembers his war experiences.

Zieg ran radar on the USS Wasatch, an important command ship in the Pacific Ocean during World War II.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
SW Wanamaker Road was shut down on June 1 after a fire at the Relax Inn.
Fire at Relax Inn shuts down part of Wanamaker
Following the execution of a search warrant, 41-year-old Rickey Carter was arrested for...
Topeka man arrested for narcotics possession following search warrant
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs
Marais des Cygnes River
Advisories issued for both Kansas River, Marais des Cygnes after operation issues

Latest News

Topeka ER and Hospital adopts trailblazing MeMed BV Test.
Topeka ER and Hospital adopts technology to distinguish viral from bacterial infection
A boil water advisory issued for the City of Rossville has now been rescinded.
City of Rossville’s boil water advisory rescinded by KDHE officials
Heavy rain again on Saturday
More rain tonight and Saturday
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger trains derail in India, killing more than 200, trapping many others
13 News at Six