Woman sentenced to over 7 years for fatal 2021 crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman charged in a fatal 2021 crash in Topeka will serve just over seven years in prison.

Shawnee County Judge William Ossman Friday sentenced Jhanae Tate to 86 months in prison.

Tate was arrested following a May 9, 2021, crash in the 3000 block of SE California Ave. that killed an 18-month-old child. She was charged with several counts including first-degree murder in commission of a felony, child endangerment, and driving under the influence.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney says Tate, the child’s aunt and legal guardian, also did not properly restrain the child.

