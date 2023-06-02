Woman sentenced to over 7 years for fatal 2021 crash

Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka was charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that killed an...
Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka was charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that killed an 18-month-old child.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman charged in a fatal 2021 crash in Topeka will serve just over seven years in prison.

Shawnee County Judge William Ossman Friday sentenced Jhanae Tate to 86 months in prison.

Tate was arrested following a May 9, 2021, crash in the 3000 block of SE California Ave. that killed an 18-month-old child. She was charged with several counts including first-degree murder in commission of a felony, child endangerment, and driving under the influence.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney says Tate, the child’s aunt and legal guardian, also did not properly restrain the child.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
SW Wanamaker Road was shut down on June 1 after a fire at the Relax Inn.
Fire at Relax Inn shuts down part of Wanamaker
Following the execution of a search warrant, 41-year-old Rickey Carter was arrested for...
Topeka man arrested for narcotics possession following search warrant
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs
Marais des Cygnes River
Advisories issued for both Kansas River, Marais des Cygnes after operation issues

Latest News

Chris Jackson and Dana Nordyke discuss the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System's upcoming...
VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System looking for future employees at hiring fair
Chris Jackson and Dana Nordyke discuss the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System's upcoming...
VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System looking for future employees at hiring fair
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
USPS issues statement regarding Downtown Topeka post office
Sunflower Music Festival will grace the White Concert Hall stage on June 16-24 at Washburn...
Sunflower Music Festival returns for nine nights of music