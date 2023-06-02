Washburn Rural wants winning tradition to continue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues have been awfully impressive this past few years and they cap it off with a Third Place trophy in Wichita.

Washburn Rural was senior heavy this season but this was a team that gelled very easily. Their record proves that at 15-5-1. Also, this is the ninth straight season they’ve qualified for the state tournament, 10th overall in school history.

”We take advantage of the system that’s set up and we get hte top seed, we home field advantage, we usually roll through most years in the West and then we prepare ourselves in the regular season to face those Kansas City schools,” Head coach Brian Hensyel said. “We got a lot of second and third which means we’re winning a lot of games when we get here so, we’re really proud of that streak.”

“I think it says a lot. The program is amazing,” Senior Mackinly Rohn said. “They are all very good coaches and get everyone going in practices, get us better players and people.”

“We’re a powerhouse, I mean we’re a force to be reckon with,” Senior Hailey Beck said. “I know a lot of schools think of us as that as well and that’s a really exciting reputation to have.”

That’s the expectation now is to end their season in at least the final four and they’ve done that quite a bit.

They beat their rivals in Manhattan, 4-1 where Mackinly Rohn, Kate Hinck, Peyton Merrick and Savannah Tuffley all scored.

Beck and Rohn are both heading to Washburn this fall and playing soccer for the Ichabods.

