VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System looking for future employees at hiring fair

VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System is holding a hiring fair from 10 am to 8 pm Tuesday, June 6 at 2200 SW Gage, Bldg 5 in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System is looking for you!

They’re hiring for a wide range of positions. Dana Nordyke and Chris Jackson visited Eye on NE Kansas with details of a hiring fair the VA is hosting.

The hiring fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at the Topeka VA campus, 2200 SW Gage Blvd. Bldg. 5.

People who’d like to apply should bring a photo ID, resume, a copy of any relevant professional licenses or certifications, and a list of four professional references. Veterans also should bring a copy of their DD214 and disability letter, if applicable.

A similar fair will be held at the VA Eastern Kansas Health System’s Leavenworth campus the next day.

Veterans who attend also may apply for health care benefits on-site.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
SW Wanamaker Road was shut down on June 1 after a fire at the Relax Inn.
Fire at Relax Inn shuts down part of Wanamaker
Following the execution of a search warrant, 41-year-old Rickey Carter was arrested for...
Topeka man arrested for narcotics possession following search warrant
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs
Marais des Cygnes River
Advisories issued for both Kansas River, Marais des Cygnes after operation issues

Latest News

Chris Jackson and Dana Nordyke discuss the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System's upcoming...
VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System looking for future employees at hiring fair
Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka was charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that killed an...
Woman sentenced to over 7 years for fatal 2021 crash
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
USPS issues statement regarding Downtown Topeka post office
Sunflower Music Festival will grace the White Concert Hall stage on June 16-24 at Washburn...
Sunflower Music Festival returns for nine nights of music