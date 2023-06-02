VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System looking for future employees at hiring fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System is looking for you!

They’re hiring for a wide range of positions. Dana Nordyke and Chris Jackson visited Eye on NE Kansas with details of a hiring fair the VA is hosting.

The hiring fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at the Topeka VA campus, 2200 SW Gage Blvd. Bldg. 5.

People who’d like to apply should bring a photo ID, resume, a copy of any relevant professional licenses or certifications, and a list of four professional references. Veterans also should bring a copy of their DD214 and disability letter, if applicable.

A similar fair will be held at the VA Eastern Kansas Health System’s Leavenworth campus the next day.

Veterans who attend also may apply for health care benefits on-site.

