USPS issues statement regarding Downtown Topeka post office

Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and unconfident.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United States Postal Service issued a response Friday amid protests and general contention over the sudden closure of Topeka’s downtown post office.

Customers and workers protested the closure last night outside an open house for the Gage Blvd. building. After another inquiry from 13 news following the protest, a spokesperson for the agency stated the facility will re-open once repairs are complete and employees will be relocated to another facility until then.

The United States Postal Service places the safety of our employees as a top priority. As a precaution, the employees have been temporarily reassigned to another local Topeka postal facility until repairs at the Downtown Post Office are complete and then reopened for business.

Mark Inglett, USPS Strategic Communications Specialist

A notice announcing the closure Saturday included similar information, though the building’s owner said he was unaware of the suspension beforehand. Multiple people associated with the post office shared their concerns that the North Topeka location, where staff is relocating to, won’t be able to handle the increased capacity.

