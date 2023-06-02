US 24 lane closed due to turn lane improvements in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Westbound U.S. 24 lane will be closed due to turn lane improvements in Manhattan.

City of Manhattan announced Ebert Construction will begin work on the third and final phase of intersection improvements starting on June 2 at Levee Dr. and U.S. 24/East Poyntz Ave.

During this phase, the outside westbound lane, which is the northernmost lane, of U.S. 24 will be closed from the Big Blue River Bridge to McCall Rd. so crews can finish work on turn lane improvements and prepare for later installation of a traffic signal.

For the next 1-2 weeks, U.S. 24 will be one lane in each direction at Levee Dr. until the new right-turn lane can be paved and the second eastbound lane reopened.

This phase, westbound lane closure, is expected to conclude in mid-July.

A related, non-City project will begin Monday, June 5, when the Kansas Department of Transportation begins asphalt mill-and-overlay operations on U.S. 24 from the Manhattan Town Center entrance east to Excel Road.

This work is being performed by Shilling Construction with milling and overlay operations set to occur at night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. so as not to further impact the daytime commute.

As for traffic impacts, expect moderate to heavy traffic and likely some delays on U.S. 24 between McCall Road and South Port Drive.

The estimated timeline is expected to last 4 to 6 weeks to complete Phase 3, depending on the weather while Phase 2 should be wrapped up within the next 1 to 2 weeks.

