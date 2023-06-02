US 24 lane closed due to turn lane improvements in Manhattan

Westbound U.S. 24 lane will be closed due to turn lane improvements in Manhattan.
Westbound U.S. 24 lane will be closed due to turn lane improvements in Manhattan.(WNDU)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Westbound U.S. 24 lane will be closed due to turn lane improvements in Manhattan.

City of Manhattan announced Ebert Construction will begin work on the third and final phase of intersection improvements starting on June 2 at Levee Dr. and U.S. 24/East Poyntz Ave.

During this phase, the outside westbound lane, which is the northernmost lane, of U.S. 24 will be closed from the Big Blue River Bridge to McCall Rd. so crews can finish work on turn lane improvements and prepare for later installation of a traffic signal.

For the next 1-2 weeks, U.S. 24 will be one lane in each direction at Levee Dr. until the new right-turn lane can be paved and the second eastbound lane reopened.

This phase, westbound lane closure, is expected to conclude in mid-July.

A related, non-City project will begin Monday, June 5, when the Kansas Department of Transportation begins asphalt mill-and-overlay operations on U.S. 24 from the Manhattan Town Center entrance east to Excel Road.

This work is being performed by Shilling Construction with milling and overlay operations set to occur at night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. so as not to further impact the daytime commute.

As for traffic impacts, expect moderate to heavy traffic and likely some delays on U.S. 24 between McCall Road and South Port Drive.

The estimated timeline is expected to last 4 to 6 weeks to complete Phase 3, depending on the weather while Phase 2 should be wrapped up within the next 1 to 2 weeks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
SW Wanamaker Road was shut down on June 1 after a fire at the Relax Inn.
Fire at Relax Inn shuts down part of Wanamaker
Following the execution of a search warrant, 41-year-old Rickey Carter was arrested for...
Topeka man arrested for narcotics possession following search warrant
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs
Kassy Short and Christy Hogan share details on the 49th annual Germanfest taking place June 3...
Germanfest returns to Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

Latest News

Rossville Community Pool reopens Friday
Employees from MCP Group took a break from their regular routines on Friday to work on five...
Employees from MCP group make 5 playhouses for Topeka Habitat for Humanity families
The United States Postal Service issued a response Friday amid protests and general contention...
USPS issues statement regarding Downtown Topeka post office
Woman sentenced to over 7 years for fatal 2021 crash
Stormont Vail Hospital is working to protect the public from gun violence.
Stormont Vail hands out free gun locks, safety information to avert gun violence