TSCPL hosts Keep It Real Summit to help students with mental health

Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library
Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Keep It Real Summit took to the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library (TSCPL) Friday, June 2 to raise awareness for Shawnee Co. students with mental health challenges.

The event featured roundtables and conversations with local mental health resources. Organizations include the Shawnee County Local Health Equity Action Team (LHEAT), NAMI, Prevention and Resiliency Services (PARS), Family Services and Guidance Center, Lighthouse Therapeutics and HEARTS.

Community Health Supervisor with the KU Medical Center Felecia Cunningham says the event is important to introduce students to mental health resources when they are out of school. “They usually have the social workers and teachers to rely on, however when school is out, they’re kind of left on their own devices,” Cunningham said. “We asked them, ‘What’s the most important thing to you right now for support?’ and they said, ‘Mental health.’”

“Mental health is really important,” student Jaiden Jones said. “If you don’t get the help you need, something bad may happen. You don’t want something bad to happen, especially around your family and friends.”

